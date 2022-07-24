Mortgage Rates

A home with a “Sold” sign is shown, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week following last week’s mammoth jump, the biggest in 35 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, June 23, 2022, that the 30-year rate ticked up to 5.81% this week, from last week’s 5.78%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up again this week in a rapidly cooling housing market as the Federal Reserve gears up for what could be yet another bump to its benchmark interest rate.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.54%, from 5.51% last week. One year ago the average 30-year rate was 2.78%.

