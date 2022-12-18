Mortgage Rates

A sign is displayed in front of a home for sale in Prospect Heights, Ill., Thursday, July 10, 2022. Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates on Friday, Dec. 15.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched down to 6.31% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.12%.

