Mortgage Rates

A new housing development is shown in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Oct 12, 2022. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose for the second straight week following six weeks of declines that had given prospective homebuyers a glimmer of hope.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.48% this week from 6.42% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.22%, less than half of the current average rate.

