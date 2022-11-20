Mortgage Rates

A sign is displayed in front of a home for sale in Prospect Heights, Ill., Thursday, July 10, 2022. Home sale cancellations hit highest rate since start of pandemic by Redfin. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports on key 30-year mortgage rates on Thursday, Nov. 17.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.61% from 7.08% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%.

