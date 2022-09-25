Mortgage Rates

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed over 6% this week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped by more than a quarter-point this week to their highest level since 2008 as the Federal Reserve intensified its effort to tamp down decades-high inflation and cool the economy.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate climbed to 6.29%, from 6.02% last week. That’s the highest its been since October of 2008 when the housing market crashed, triggering the Great Recession.

