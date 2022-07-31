Mortgage Rates

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a new home is for sale in Madison, Ga. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, July 14, 2022, that the 30-year rate rose to 5.51% from 5.30% last week, just as the latest government data shows inflation has not slowed, meaning the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise its benchmark borrowing rate again.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates retreated this week just as the Federal Reserve announced another big rate hike in its bid to get four-decade high inflation under control.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate fell back to 5.3% from 5.54% last week. One year ago the average 30-year rate was 2.8%.

