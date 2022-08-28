Off The Charts-Home Listings

This is a home for sale in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. After several months of slowing sales following a sharp run-up in mortgage rates, the number of homes on the market has been rising, albeit from very low levels. Home listings rose on an annual basis in May 2022 and June, snapping a streak of annual declines going back three years.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as inflation worries remained at the fore and the slowdown in economic growth weighs on the housing market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate increased to 5.55% from 5.13% last week. Last year at this time, the rate stood at 2.87%.

Recommended for you