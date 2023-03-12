Mortgage Rates

A “For Sale” sign is posted outside a home converted into condominium units, Feb. 7, in Exeter, N.H. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose for the fifth straight week to its highest level since breaching 7% in November, just as the spring buying season gets ready to kick off.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate climbed to 6.73% from 6.65% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.85%.

