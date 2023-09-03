This is the time of year to be impressed by the golden silk orbweaver in Florida. This large, boldly colored spider spins huge three-foot diameter webs that hang across trails, roadways or span high up in the tree canopies overhead. These remarkably strong, expansive webs are constructed with uniquely hued silk.

Though many refer to her as a banana spider due to her long, yellow to orange colored abdomen, she is formerly known as the golden silk orbweaver due to the golden silk she spins. Unlike the pure white of other spider species, the gossamer fiber this spider produces is yellow. When hit by the sunlight, or viewed up close, the saffron color is easily seen.

Recommended for you