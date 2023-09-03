This is the time of year to be impressed by the golden silk orbweaver in Florida. This large, boldly colored spider spins huge three-foot diameter webs that hang across trails, roadways or span high up in the tree canopies overhead. These remarkably strong, expansive webs are constructed with uniquely hued silk.
Though many refer to her as a banana spider due to her long, yellow to orange colored abdomen, she is formerly known as the golden silk orbweaver due to the golden silk she spins. Unlike the pure white of other spider species, the gossamer fiber this spider produces is yellow. When hit by the sunlight, or viewed up close, the saffron color is easily seen.
Perhaps the largest orbweaver in North America, females may be the most noticed spider in our region as they reach maturity in the fall months. Males are a mere 5/16th of an inch and are usually overlooked. Present during this time of year in the female’s webs, look for a similarly shaped, dark brown spider that is much, much smaller than the enormous female. Her body length is about 3 inches, most of it in that long, orangish abdomen. Overall, her size can span up to 5 inches when adding the length of her long orange and black tufted legs.
Nearly all outdoor loving people will have a banana spider story. Whether it is walking into a trail-spanning web, coming face-to-face with a nearly hand-sized arachnid, or finding themselves looking up to see a huge web spanning an opening in the canopy, even the most spider friendly individual may recoil just a wee bit if surprised by one of these large spiders. The good news is this spider’s venom produces only brief redness and short-term localized pain if one happens to be envenomated. Content to rest in her web until an appropriate meal flies in, this spider is harmless and would only “bite” if handled.
For those brave enough to look closely within her stunning web, there are unique wonders in addition to the beautiful color of the web silk. Her latest silken prey packet, deftly wrapped and resting, may sit waiting for the venom to liquify the prey insect’s inner parts into a fluid meal she will soon ingest via her hollow fangs. Near the end of summer there may be several large eggs sacs, each containing hundreds of eggs, enclosed in a tough mass of yellow silk. Other interesting things to note are the kleptoparasitic spiders hanging out on the edge of her orb.
These tiny, silvery freeloaders attach themselves to the main web’s frame waiting to steal a meal. When the host spider is otherwise occupied, the small silver spider will make its way over to a wrapped meal, attaching a line of its own silk to it. Once it has lassoed its stolen snack, it cuts the silken case from the golden silk spider’s web and swings back to its former location to stealthily reel in the pilfered meal.
Unlike most orbweavers, the golden silk spider does not rebuild her web daily. Repairing only the sections that may have been damaged by a hapless hiker or prey flying in, she conserves her resources. This lackadaisical housekeeping conserves her energy until the next meal arrives.