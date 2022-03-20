This home is located at 901 Entrance Road in Avon Park. The home is priced at $325,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Location, location, location! This one-owner home is situated in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County (River Greens Golf Community) on an oversized lot. It has great curb appeal, and is beautifully landscaped with decorative curbing.
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom and two-car garage home is being offered fully furnished including dishes, linens etc. It has been meticulously maintained with an open floor concept, wrap around bar in the kitchen, large pantry, Corian counter tops and separate dining area.
The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, step-in shower and sliders to the lanai. The two guest bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home with a bathroom in between.
The 36-by-12-foot lanai provides plenty of space for entertaining or to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning with an awesome view of the golf course and Lake Pansy. This is the perfect home for a permanent or winter resident.
For additional information or a personalized viewing contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS 285664