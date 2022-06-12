This home is located at 1029 Greenwood Terrace in Spring Lake International Golf Resort. It is priced at $355,500 and is listed with Dawn Dell at Paradise Real Estate International.
As you enter this custom-built home with picturesque waterway views you will see this home has a fantastic floor plan with entertaining in mind.
This spacious home boasts cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room and also a small kitchenette off the kitchen. The kitchen has all white cabinetry, gray tiled backsplash, and a breakfast bar.
There are three bedrooms and two baths with a side-entry garage to add to the front elevation view of the home. The master bedroom off the kitchen has a walk-in closet and large windows with a beautiful view of the river. Both spacious bathrooms feature double sink vanities.
The rear screened-in patio could easily be closed in (it already has air ducts in place) for more living square footage.
There is a lot of outdoor space too.
The owner recently installed a Rapid Systems tower for high speed internet (this is hard to get in Spring Lake). This home has been barely used as it was a family vacation home.
To see this property, contact Dawn Dell at Paradise Real Estate International at 863-381-0400.