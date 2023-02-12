Pokeweed

Common pokeweed, a native plant commonly found in landscapes that is enjoyed by wildlife but toxic to humans, pets and livestock.

 ANNETTE CHANDLER/UF/IFAS

Weeds and invasive plants can be a nuisance to a home or business landscape, and some of them are also toxic to people or animals. A new UF/IFAS publication details some of the most common poisonous plants found in Florida residential landscapes.

Ingestion of poisonous plants make up only 3% of Poison Control cases, but can be fatal in rare instances. However, there is no need to panic, experts say. The key is to be aware of the plant’s presence and the potential risks.

