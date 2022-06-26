This home is located at 6750 US Hwy 27 N, #F-26 in Sebring. It is priced at $199,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own this lovely, well-maintained and updated three-bedroom, two-bath condo located in the gated 55+ community of The Bluffs of Sebring. This spacious, furnished condo is the perfect seasonal “get-away” home, yet large enough for a full-time residence.
The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. You’ll love the gorgeous views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking path around the lake. Many updates include new paint, carpet and renovated bathrooms.
The large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, new stainless-steel appliances and a long breakfast bar which is completely open to the dining and great room. The chef in the family is never far from the activities or guests.
The spacious great room has a vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors leading to the 11-by-13-foot tiled and screened lanai overlooking the lake, which is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail. It also features an attractive wood-look ceiling, sliding glass windows and new remote-controlled shades to extend your living space.
The owner’s suite with its vaulted ceiling has a walk-in closet and a fully updated bath with double sinks and walk-in shower. There’s a sliding glass door leading to the lanai and a window overlooking the lake. There are two other bedrooms and a fully renovated bath for your family or guests.
Built in 1987, this condo has 1,287 square feet of living space with a total square footage of 1,430. The Bluffs of Sebring has many amenities to enjoy, including a custom heated pool with spa, community center, tennis courts, game and exercise room, library with internet, shuffleboard, putting green and 14 acre stocked lake.
MLS #286833