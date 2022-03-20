This condo is located at 6750 U.S. 27 North, #J-5 in Sebring. It is priced at $129,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own this first floor, beautifully renovated, two-bedroom condo located in the 55+ gated community of The Bluffs of Sebring. This fully furnished condo is the perfect “get-away” home, yet large enough for a full-time residence. You’ll love the gorgeous views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking path around the lake from your enclosed lanai.
This open great room plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family; plus, it’s completely open to the lanai expanding your living and entertaining space.
The updated features begin with new tile and wood laminate flooring and newer paint colors. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash, newer appliances, and a breakfast bar, which is open to the great room. The chef in the family is never far from the activities or guests.
The owner’s suite comes with a large walk-in closet and an adjoining renovated bath, plus there’s a second bedroom for your family or guests.
Relax and enjoy yourself in the enclosed lanai with its large panoramic window overlooking the community with picturesque views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking trail. It is a perfect place to have your morning coffee or evening cocktail.
The Bluffs of Sebring has many amenities to enjoy, including a custom heated pool with spa, community center, tennis courts, game and exercise room, shuffleboard, chipping and putting green, walking path and a 14-acre stocked lake.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.
MLS #285711