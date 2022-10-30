The home is located at 1113 Porsche Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $284,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Your friends and family will be in awe as you welcome them into your beautiful, newly built three-bedroom, two-bath home. Modern, attractive neutral colors, cathedral ceilings, waterproof vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile throughout. The bright, spacious, open great room is a great space to entertain or enjoy time with loved ones.
The focal point of the home is the gorgeous granite kitchen, large enough to share with the “chefs” in the family. Grand center island, breakfast bar, stainless steel farmhouse sink, bronze-like stainless steel appliances, open into the dining room and window over sink overlooking the backyard.
The spacious master bedroom has a huge, 11’9” by 4’5” walk-in closet. There is also an elegant ensuite with a double vanity and walk-in tile shower.
The comfortably sized guest bedrooms and beautiful guest bathroom have a large granite vanity and tile shower with tub.
As a bonus, you’ll love the large, indoor, air conditioned laundry room, conveniently accessible from the kitchen and garage.
Nice-size backyard with screened porch, ideal for that cookout or family gathering. Cute covered front porch, metal roof, irrigation and garage with extra wide driveway. Centrally located in Sebring Country Estates and move-in ready. Make this your new home for the holidays.
Listed by Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Call direct 863-381-1848.