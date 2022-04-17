This log home is located at 1050 Cracker Hammock in Sebring. It is priced at $749,900 and is being offered by Teresa and Kevin Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
Looking for a great home on 10 acres as a get-away or as an income producing property? This cedar log cabin is the perfect place to start living the Florida country lifestyle.
From the moment you enter the property you will notice all the beautiful nature and the wonderful outdoor space that this property has to offer. This is a great home to kick back and relax – from the rocking chairs on the front porch to the country interior with large wood beams, this home speaks relaxing thoughts to all who enter.
The interior has many newer updates from the vinyl wood plank floors to the newly updated bathrooms with farm-style sinks, slate tile flooring, white and black tiled showers, new vanities, toilets, lighting and so much more.
You are going to love this farmhouse and country rustic look that has gone into this home. The kitchen features wood cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances with black refrigerator, plenty of counter space and is open to the dining room and living room. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace that presently has an electric insert.
The master suite on the main level includes an attached rustic bath with claw-foot tub/shower combination. There is also a bunkroom that sleeps up to four to five people but does not have a closet.
The laundry area is also on the main floor and includes full size washer and dryer.
The second floor has all pine wood floors, includes a large family room with electric fireplace, a large second master suite with attached farm-style bath, complete with new tiled shower, slate tile flooring and farm-style sink. There are also two other rooms being used as bedrooms with barn-style doors, one as the bear room and the other as the fisherman room.
This property has an awesome 20-by-40-foot recreation barn complete with outdoor kitchen, built-in bar and plenty of space to entertain your family and friends. If you like to sit around a campfire, well there is also one of those too or you can take a nap in the hammock and enjoy the peace and quiet. The 14-by-30-foot storage building also is included. These 10-plus acres offer plenty of space for riding horses or riding your ATVs on this property if desired.
This property is the perfect place to unplug and unwind and is a great income producing property as a Vrbo and/or Airbnb. Enjoy the best of both worlds and use this home for yourself and Vrbo when you are not using. Come and see why this is the perfect spot to start living the real Florida lifestyle! Qualified buyers only please.
For further information or to arrange for your own private showing, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063. You may also email Teresa@TeresaBock.com or visit the website at www.teresabock.com