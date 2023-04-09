This beautiful condominium is tucked away at 6750 U.S. 27 N in Sebring. It is priced at $204,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own a condo that’s perfect for a seasonal “get-away”, yet large enough for a full-time residence.
This renovated three-bedroom, two-bath condo comes with a carport and storage room. It offers an open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, which is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Plus, you’re sure to love the gorgeous views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking path surrounding the lake.
It features many updates including a new roof, new flooring, lighting and fans, new window treatments, coastal interior paint colors, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, and much more. It also comes partially furnished.
The kitchen has plenty of white cabinets and counter space, a tiled backsplash, plus a breakfast bar that is open to the dining and great room. The chef in the family is never far from the activities.
The spacious great room has a cathedral ceiling and sliding glass doors leading to an 11-by-13-foot covered and screened lanai overlooking the lake, which is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail.
The owner’s suite also has a cathedral ceilings and walk-in closet, plus sliding glass doors leading to the lanai and a picturesque window overlooking the lake.
This condo community has many amenities to enjoy, including a heated pool and spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, game and exercise room, library with internet, shuffleboard, chipping & putting surfaces, walking path and a 14-acre stocked lake for catch and release fishing.
The Bluffs of Sebring has a full-time manager, staff and crew. The monthly maintenance fee includes cable tv, internet, water, sewage, trash pickup, lawn and landscaping, exterior maintenance and liability insurance on common areas, plus use of all amenities; it includes everything but electric.
For more information about this or any of the four other condos we have available in The Bluffs of Sebring, or to schedule a private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.