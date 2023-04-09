This beautiful condominium is tucked away at 6750 U.S. 27 N in Sebring. It is priced at $204,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

What a fantastic opportunity to own a condo that’s perfect for a seasonal “get-away”, yet large enough for a full-time residence.

Recommended for you