This home is located at 4115 Par Court in Sebring. The home is priced at $424,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Homes like this are hard to find. In Golf Hammock, at the end of a cul-de-sac, on Hole #6, is this beautiful golf course, pool home with an oversized three-car garage on over an acre of land. There’s so much room to roam, featuring a split floor plan just under 2,500 living square feet with four bedrooms plus a bonus room, two baths, and it will have a brand new roof. Driving up to the house you’ll notice the neatly manicured lawn, detached three-car garage with golf cart entrance plus epoxy coated driveway and garage floor.
As soon as you walk in, you’ll be in awe of how bright and open it is, the lovely crown molding throughout and the pretty wood-like flooring in the main living areas. At the center of the home is the beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and mesmerizing views of the pool and golf course. Beside the kitchen is the spacious dining area and the family room, each with large sliding doors leading to the pool area.
The spacious master suite with bay window features a walk-in closet and very nice ensuite with double sink vanity, walk-in tile shower with glass door and a linen closet. All the guest bedrooms are generously sized. Family or friends visiting could have their own suite area with the privacy of the pocket doors from the family room to the bedrooms and full bathroom with private access to the pool.
You’ll appreciate the spacious indoor laundry room with cabinets, a sink and best of all, the big, 16’-foot, 5-inch-by-9-foot, 11-inch bonus room with access to the outside, which could be ideal as a hobby room or even a home gym.
The seller has taken care of lots of upgrades: All the windows, the kitchen appliances, the pool heater, water heater and sprinklers/pump were all replaced in August 2020, a brand new 2022 A/C and 2018 refrigerator in the bonus room. Have peace of mind from the bad weather with the whole house generator.
Enjoy the warm Florida days or golf course views while taking a refreshing dip in your sparkling blue, electric heated pool. In this great community you can golf, play tennis or take a short ride to Highlands Hammock State Park to enjoy nature, plus you’re just a few minutes away from U.S. 27 and most shopping/restaurants.
This home is ready for its new owners, come take a look today!
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus, cell 863-381-1848.