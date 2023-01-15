This home is located at 4115 Par Court in Sebring. The home is priced at $424,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.

Homes like this are hard to find. In Golf Hammock, at the end of a cul-de-sac, on Hole #6, is this beautiful golf course, pool home with an oversized three-car garage on over an acre of land. There’s so much room to roam, featuring a split floor plan just under 2,500 living square feet with four bedrooms plus a bonus room, two baths, and it will have a brand new roof. Driving up to the house you’ll notice the neatly manicured lawn, detached three-car garage with golf cart entrance plus epoxy coated driveway and garage floor.

