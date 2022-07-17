The home is located at 2024 Dog Leg Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $398,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Homes like this, in popular Golf Hammock, are hard to find. Set between Hole #12 and Hole #13, is this beautiful, grand, partially furnished three-bedroom, two-bath golf course home with a neatly manicured lawn, a two-car garage with Skeeter Beeter and golf cart entrance. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be in awe of how spacious it is, just under 2,600 living square feet with 12-foot ceilings in the main living areas, split floor plan, no carpet and gorgeous crown molding throughout.
Very nice, large foyer with a coat closet, space for a sitting area and perfect for those with an eye for decor to make this a cozy, inviting entrance. The bright, spacious living room opens into a large formal dining area, currently being used as a sitting room or family room. Your guests will appreciate the pocket door from the living room to bedrooms and baths, which is great for added privacy.
You’ll have plenty of space in this gorgeous kitchen to cook and bake your favorites. Complete with a quartz countertop island, loads of cabinets some with slide-outs, plenty of drawers, large pantry, breakfast bar and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances less than two years old. Enjoy the golf course views from the cute breakfast nook with bay window or from the large, tiled Florida room, which is under the main roof and could be an additional living area.
The master suite is huge with a big walk-in closet that measures about 12-by-11 feet, it’s almost like another bedroom. The master suite features a spa-like master en-suite with double sink vanity, lots of cabinets, cultured marble jetted tub, walk-in shower, separate toilette area and pocket door to laundry room. The guest bedrooms are spacious and a nice guest bathroom with a walk-in shower.
The wonderful laundry room will surely impress you. It’s huge, with a built-in desk, built-in ironing board, loads of cabinets, laundry tub plus washer and dryer included. The seller had a new A/C unit installed in September 2020 and a 2020 water heater. In this great community you can golf, play tennis or take a short ride to Highlands Hammock State Park to enjoy nature, plus you’re just a few minutes away from U.S. 27 and most shopping/restaurants. Come take a look today!
MLS # 288390