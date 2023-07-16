This home is located at 2368 N. Huntington Road in Avon Park. The list price is $299,900 and is offered by Lisa Kneram with Re/Max Realty Plus Sebring.
This home is a 2019 build, located on a double lot, .36 of an acre of land, which provides you back yard privacy, room to add a pool, extra garage and the possibilities are endless.
A desirable area of Avon Park Lakes, it is a short walk to Lake Olivia. Lake Olivia offers a boat ramp and dock for your use. You can enjoy strolls around the lake and bike rides.
As you drive up you will be delighted with the curb appeal this home boasts. The front entry is screened, which leads to the open floor concept, which offers beautiful wood laminate flooring through the main living area.
The kitchen has a bar top seating area, perfect for morning coffee conversation, with granite countertops and lovely white shaker-style cabinets, equipped with stainless steel appliances.
The split bedrooms are carpeted with a neutral palette color. Your master bedroom has a large walk-in closet that will please the lady of the house. The master bathroom has a double sink granite vanity with a walk-in shower. The master bath Jack n Jills to the laundry room; this a great convenient feature to have.
Off of the laundry room is a very nice-sized garage.
The guest bathroom offers a shower/tub and granite counter vanity.
There is a screened-in porch off the back of the home for your enjoyment. There is a he/she shed that is equipped with electricity perfect for the handyman or gardener.
There are nice upgraded features this home offers, metal roof, gutter system with a front and rear “pop up drain”. You don’t see this in every home, and there is a video security system in place.
This home is ready for a new family to love and enjoy all it has to offer.