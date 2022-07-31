This home is at 1019 Lake Reserve Road in Sebring. It is priced at $850,000 and is listed by Laura Shirley with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This lovely home on 4.15 acres in the prestigious Highland Lakes Reserve is presented by Laura Shirley with RE/MAX Realty Plus-Highlands Home Team. This home is in a gated community with estate sized lots. It sits next to a preserve and has total privacy in the back.
The front porch will welcome you through the double doors into a wide foyer. It has an open living concept with coffer ceilings in the dining room (and master bedroom). There are built-in bookcases in the living room with a gas fireplace and a nice size kitchen with high-end Kitchen Aid appliances with an induction cooktop. The custom cabinets have quartz countertops with a walk-in pantry with an additional refrigerator, sink (wet bar) and more cabinets.
This home has a split floor plan with a utility room and half bath with marble vanity on the master bedroom side. There are wood floors throughout the home except in the bathrooms and laundry room. There is a fabulous screened-in back porch with tiled floors, an outdoor kitchen area with gas piped in for the grill and another gas line for a future fireplace if desired.
This home has a large (and very tall) attached garage as well as a detached garage with a main drive-through bay that has 14-foot doors – perfect for an RV – and includes a septic cleanout and 50 amp electric outlet as well as three additional side bays. The barn also includes a large workshop as well as an additional air-conditioned office/craft room/ etc. and also includes a full bath with a third refrigerator.
This beautiful home has plantation shutters all throughout, a central vacuum with two sweep plates, concrete block construction with hardie board exterior as well as brick, LED lighting, security system on both home and barn, speakers throughout the home and barn, gas hot water heater in the home and open cell foam insulation in the home as well as the barn.
Highland Lakes Reserve is 600 acres with only 155 home sites, minutes from downtown Sebring and approximately 1.5 hours to Sarasota or Fort Pierce. Nature preserves are throughout the community, two lakes, lakefront park with dock and ramp, underground utilities, city water and sewer. You’ll enjoy the wildlife in this extremely peaceful neighborhood. One seller is a licensed realtor with the state of Florida.
For more information on this home, please contact Laura Shirley with RE/MAX Realty Plus — HomeTown Realty at 863-441-4742