This home is located at 1996 Sawgrass Trail, Sebring. It is priced at $142,900 and is listed by Wendy Jager of Four Star Homes.
This home is so perfect you won’t believe your eyes. Located in the 55+ retirement community of Tanglewood in Sebring is this beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath, 2,100-square-foot home. The home has the most bang for your buck sitting on a perimeter lot on leased land and is fully furnished.
Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen complete with an island and tons of counter space. This home is great for entertaining with the open floor plan connecting a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen.
The bedrooms are large with abundant closet space for storage. The master bath has double vanities and a walk-in shower plus ample cabinet space. There is also an additional room that can be used as an office or den.
Relax on your private lanai or covered patio to enjoy the Florida weather outdoors. This home also has a Florida room under A/C for additional space to entertain or relax.
The home has new laminate floors throughout, a fresh coat of paint and the roof was replaced in 2013. Other details include cathedral ceilings and skylights to make the space feel light and open. It also includes a washer and dryer in a separate laundry room plus cabinets for storage.
Tanglewood is Central Florida’s ultimate, active retirement community. Tanglewood is close to all the action. It’s only one hour to theme parks or one-and-a-half hours to either coast. With shopping, dining, beautiful lakes and state parks just outside the gates, this is a community you won’t want to miss. This is a 350-acre gated community that feels like small-town America, includes an amazing clubhouse, pickle ball, pool with lap lanes and jetted area for relaxation, a dog park, dog agility training course, a wood working and glass shop, lakes and much more. It has everything you could possibly dream of!
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Wendy Jager at 863-414-8864 or visit her website at fourstarhomes.com.