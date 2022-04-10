The home is located at 12800 U.S. 98 in Sebring. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
With almost ¾ of an acre, this is a rare gem with endless opportunities. It is a beautifully remodeled, well cared for, three-bedroom, two-bath home on Red Beach Lake zoned for commercial use. In addition, it has two fully furnished apartments that would be ideal as in-law suites, to rent out seasonally or as an Airbnb.
You’ll be pleasantly surprised with all the updates this beauty has to offer: beautiful kitchen and bathrooms, attractive paint colors, no carpet and lots of closet space, brand new roof, updated windows and much more.
The heart of the home is the kitchen – great room area, large and open with amazing lake views. Grand master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite with a pretty vanity and all tile shower with tub. Your family or company will be comfortable in the good-sized guest bedrooms and the beautiful guest bathroom with linen closet and all tile walk-in shower.
A favorite room will surely be the huge, glassed-in, tiled floor, Florida room that spans across the entire back of the house. It’s a great space to entertain and enjoy the gorgeous lakefront views. Mr. or Mrs. Clean will appreciate the spacious inside laundry room with tub and the central vacuum system. There are also storm shutters for peace of mind from the weather. Enjoy those perfect sunny days from your dock or take the boat out for some great fishing on the lake. Need outside storage? Then you’ve got it here with the two sheds plus a workshop.
You’ll love the two cute apartments, each with their own screened porch and 2020 roofs. One of the apartments has one bed, one bath, about 528 living square foot, with an eat-in kitchen, nice living room and bathroom with shower and tub. The other apartment has two beds, one bath, about 870 living square feet with a spacious living room, kitchen and dining room with access to porch, master bedroom with walk-in closet and a bathroom with long vanity, cabinet space and tile walk-in shower. There’s even a utility room beside the larger apartment with washer and dryer included. This property has so much to offer; come take a look today!
MLS #285321