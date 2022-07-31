This beautiful home is located at 5127 Lime Road in Sebring. It is priced at $574,900 and is listed with Teresa and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
Are you looking for a four-bedroom, three-bath, pool home on an acre with a large 30-by-40-foot workshop? This custom home, built by Ogg Construction, has so many upgrades and extras throughout.
As you drive up to this home, you will see that this has a beautiful country porch with stone accents, brick paver porch and walkway, concrete curbing for easy maintenance and has been very well maintained inside and out.
This home features crown molding throughout the entire home, double step ceilings with rope lighting and crown molding, sound system throughout, security system, wood cabinets throughout with granite tops in the kitchen, spice cabinet, pull out drawers and pantry, Kohler fixtures, custom lighting, plantation shutters in several rooms, decorative tile in entry, kitchen and baths plus plenty of storage throughout this home and the attic. Some of the newer upgrades include standing seam metal roof in 2019, KitchenAid appliances in 2019, 38 KW whole-house generator, 30-by-40-foot garage/workshop in 2019, fenced rear yard and four-inch submersible pump for irrigation.
This home has an ideal floor plan with having plenty of open space from the entry to the formal dining room, living room, kitchen and breakfast nook area while offering an inviting view of the pool and rear yard. The kitchen has updated appliances, beautiful wood cabinets with granite tops and plenty of counterspace for preparing your favorite meals for entertaining your family and friends.
There is tile flooring throughout except for wood and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
The large master suite includes double step ceiling, privacy blinds, drapes & double closets. The master bath is a great place to retreat to with large corner jetted tub, beautiful tile shower with decorative tile, wood cabinets and custom storage and double sinks. There are three guest bedrooms that all have either wood or wood laminate flooring, blinds, crown molding and great closet space. The guest baths also include tile flooring, decorative tile in the shower and in the tub/shower combination, Kohler fixtures, upgrade toilets, wood cabinets and custom cultured marble tops. The third bath also has access to the rear porch for use as a pool bath.
The brick paver porch and pool deck area is the perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining while enjoying your morning cup of coffee or afternoon swim while enjoying the sound of the flowing fountain.
There is plenty of room for your pets to run with having a fenced rear yard. The 30-by-40 foot garage is an ideal spot for a huge workshop and has room for all those toys, boats, four-wheelers and everything else you want garage kept plus includes a separate concrete driveway for added parking space.
This home also is on city water and shown by appointment only. All measurements are approximate and should be verified by the buyer. All buyers must be pre-approved or have proof of funds before previewing.
Check this one out before it is gone. Qualified buyers only. To arrange for your private showing, please call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063. You may also contact by email at Teresa@TeresaBock.com or check out their website at www.teresabock.com