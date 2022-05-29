This villa is at 6750 U.S. 27 North, #V2-C in Sebring. It is priced at $209,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own this spacious, fully furnished, three-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, one-car garage villa in the 55+ community of The Bluffs. This furnished condo is the perfect seasonal “get-away” home, yet large enough for a full-time residence.
The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. You’ll love the gorgeous views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking path around the lake through the wall of windows in your family room.
The large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a long breakfast bar that is completely open to the great room. The chef in the family is never far from the activities or guests. Behind the kitchen is your formal dining room.
The spacious owner’s suite has a large bath and walk-in closet plus two sliding glass doors, one leading to a wooden deck to enjoy the outdoors with that wonderful view. There’s a second bedroom and full bath for your family or guests, plus a third bedroom that would make a great office, exercise or craft room. In addition, if anyone needs help with the stairs, this home comes with a convenient electric chair lift to assist.
Built in 1985, this home has 1,745 square feet of living space with a total square footage of 2,089. The Bluffs of Sebring has many amenities to enjoy, including a custom heated pool with spa, community center, tennis courts, game and exercise room, shuffleboard and putting green.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 of email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.
MLS #286240