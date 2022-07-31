The home is located at 4801 Lafayette Ave, in Sebring. It is priced at $394,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.

You’ll be impressed when you see this grand, beautifully remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath corner home in Harder Hall on double lots. It is surrounded by lush landscaping with a two-car garage with Skeeter Beeter and large circular driveway. There is just over 2,100 living square feet, split floor plan, plantation shutters, thermopane windows and a bright, spacious, open great room that even has a hidden TV in the wall.

Recommended for you