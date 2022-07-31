The home is located at 4801 Lafayette Ave, in Sebring. It is priced at $394,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
You’ll be impressed when you see this grand, beautifully remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath corner home in Harder Hall on double lots. It is surrounded by lush landscaping with a two-car garage with Skeeter Beeter and large circular driveway. There is just over 2,100 living square feet, split floor plan, plantation shutters, thermopane windows and a bright, spacious, open great room that even has a hidden TV in the wall.
The focal point and highlight of this home is the amazing, gorgeous, gourmet kitchen. It measures about 22-by-11.5 feet. Truly a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line BlueStar eight-burner gas cooktop, restaurant quality range hood and large pull out drawers, perfect for those oversized pots. There are elegant Cambria quartz countertops and backsplash, large breakfast bar, lots of prep space, stainless steel appliances, deep stainless-steel sink, instant hot water feature under sink, double wall ovens and Kraft cabinets. There’s plenty of storage in this kitchen and if you need more there’s a large pantry with pullout shelves. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the lovely custom-made spalted maple wood wine rack.
The spacious master suite has a beautiful master bath that has a gorgeous double vanity with glass bowls and separate area for the toilette and walk-in tile shower with rain shower head and glass door. The beautiful guest bathroom has the same gorgeous vanity with glass bowl as in the master bath and a tile shower with tub and glass door.
The nice, large cabinet in the third bedroom/office is a Murphy bed that’s never been used.
What was once the porch/breakfast nook is now enclosed, with raised floors and under air for additional living space, making it a wonderful family room.
For the nature lovers, the favorite spot will be the serene outdoor space, surrounded by lots of greenery. From the family room, step out into your backyard oasis where you can enjoy your grilling under the pergola, plant your new flowers or fruits in the large garden and pick from the various fruit trees. Store your tools in the large shed and even have a second, larger, 12-by-24-foot air conditioned workshop, currently used as a woodworking shop and set up with a dust collection system.
There’s a solar water heater, solar ventilation system in the attic and the efficiency of the split units for heating/cooling. There’s also irrigation, a large laundry room with washer and dryer included, and built-in cabinets in the garage with utility sink. This one won’t last long, come take a look today.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus. Cell: 863-381-1848.