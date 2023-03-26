This home is at 2650 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is offered at $425,000 and listed with Diana Williams with Advantage Realty #1.
You will be blown away by this beautifully restored historic home. The home maintains its original charm and has all of the amenities for modern living.
As you pull up, you will notice the porte-cochere surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens that surround the home and guest cottage. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets in your garden room entrance with palladium windows overlooking peeks of Lake Jackson.
There is a large open living room and dining room with original arched doorways, niches and columns. There are glass front cabinets and lots of additional storage in your dining room. The gourmet kitchen maintains its original charm but has custom self-closing cabinets with pullouts, floor-to-ceiling display niches, marble-look granite countertops and large farmhouse clay fired sink.
The bedrooms and bathroom are beautifully restored with the third smaller bedroom being used as an office overlooking the landscaped backyard.
Throughout the home are 9-foot ceilings. The original wood floors throughout the home have been restored. Windows abound in this home and each has been meticulously sanded and restored, many with the original wavy glass.
Out the back door is your large paver patio and charming yard, with an additional insulated 10-by-16-foot shed with electricity.
Beyond the beautiful gates is the carriage house or stable. It has been converted to “Casita Roja” or “The little red House,” an AirBnB type fully contained ADU with full amenities, lovely little bath with custom niches and cute retro appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy the charming private courtyard, grilling area and path to private storage with a laundry room just for your guests at the cottage. The cottage has its own mini split A/C system and electric submeter.
The “bones” of this property are all newer. Full plumbing replacement of both buildings including tankless water heaters in February 2020, both roofs with saltillo tile accents in July 2019, wiring and full electric panels in February 2020, main house ductwork in February 2020, and A/C replacement in July 2022. The six-zone irrigation was updated in July 2021.
The cottage rents for $1,200-$1,500 per month depending upon season for $15K-$20K annual income. Come enjoy the historic elegance of days past with all the modern amenities. The owner is a local realtor.
For a private showing of this home, please contact Diana Williams with Advantage Realty #1 at 863-414-5151.