Whether you call them a Florida cottonmouth or by the moniker of water moccasin, this wetlands resident is one of only six venomous snakes found in Florida. On land or in the water – this snake easily swims – the cottonmouth is a thick, heavy bodied viper that varies in appearance depending on maturity.

Born live, rather than hatching from eggs, juvenile cottonmouths have bright yellow tips on their tails and a body color that is remarkably similar to that of the Southern copperhead. Used to lure in a meal, they will wiggle that yellow tail tip to snap up fish or frogs. These venomous reptiles are born with the ability to immediately fend for themselves via fully loaded venom sacks and should never be handled out of curiosity.

Of Florida’s 44 species of snakes, there are just six venomous serpents in our state.