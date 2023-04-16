Whether you call them a Florida cottonmouth or by the moniker of water moccasin, this wetlands resident is one of only six venomous snakes found in Florida. On land or in the water – this snake easily swims – the cottonmouth is a thick, heavy bodied viper that varies in appearance depending on maturity.
Born live, rather than hatching from eggs, juvenile cottonmouths have bright yellow tips on their tails and a body color that is remarkably similar to that of the Southern copperhead. Used to lure in a meal, they will wiggle that yellow tail tip to snap up fish or frogs. These venomous reptiles are born with the ability to immediately fend for themselves via fully loaded venom sacks and should never be handled out of curiosity.
As this somewhat short, thick bodied serpent grows, the attractive patterning of its hide fades to a dull blackish brown. Throughout its lifespan its coloration provides excellent camouflage as this predatory snake slips through dark swamps or along the leaf litter of the hammock forest.
You might see this snake resting on a bit of emerged log with its four-foot adult body coiled tightly, or perhaps you’ll find one soaking up the heat on a blacktop roadway. Like all reptiles, this snake is unable to regulate its body temperature internally so it will soak up the sun or heat while hunting or digesting and slip into the cool waters or pockets of shade if it becomes too hot.
This snake can seem to be rather aggressive at times. If startled, it may frighten you with its own fear response. Tossing back its head, the Florida cottonmouth will open its jaws revealing its namesake of whitish mouth lining. Long, curved fangs are able to inject a good amount of toxin and any bites from this viper require immediate medical attention.
Often seen in the same habitat and in community with other harmless, but temperamental water snakes, it’s best to enjoy any of them from a distance to avoid an unpleasant and potentially dangerous encounter. Cottonmouths always have a large, triangular head and boast a darker cheek stripe above a lighter colored lip area. Vipers, like the cottonmouth, have a slit pupil, like a cat’s eye, but unless you’re using binoculars or a zoom lens this can be hard to observe.
Feeding on fish, frogs, baby alligators and even other snakes, this snake strikes rapidly and pumps venom through its hollow fangs. Prey is quickly paralyzed and rendered immobile, facilitating the process of being swallowed whole. An apex predator, this venomous reptile is one that should be observed from a distance and respected for its place in the natural food chain.