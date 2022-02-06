This home is located at 5675 Ponce De Leon Blvd. in Sebring. This property is priced at $255,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus.
The perfect family home in the central, ideal location of Sun ‘N Lake Estates in Sebring. Boasting over 1,200 living square footage alone, this 2020 custom-built, one-owner home features three large bedrooms on a split floor plan, two conveniently located bathrooms, generous amounts of closet storage space, open living room and kitchen with 12-foot high vaulted ceilings, a fully equipped open granite kitchen, and solar electricity.
Durable, heavy-duty vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring in trending colors is featured throughout the entire home – no carpet anywhere.
Each bedroom features large amounts of closet space with the master bedroom featuring a spacious -5-by-5-foot walk-in closet. A custom, fully tiled walk-in shower can be found in the en suite master bathroom.
The open concept kitchen boasts generous amounts of spotless white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter space with a raised bar overlooking the main living room. The kitchen also features all new stainless appliances.
The two-car garage allows plenty of room for your cars and is also equipped with the washer and dryer hook up. The open back patio and outdoor custom fire pit makes for the perfect locations to enjoy the evening in privacy overlooking the wooded property surrounding the home.
The home has “better than new construction” with several aftermarket upgrades including new landscaping with rock edging, seamless gutters, and 25-unit solar panel system with each panel containing its own individual power element.
