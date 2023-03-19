This home is at 2320 Oak Beach Blvd. in Sebring. The home is priced at $965,000 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Offered at appraised value, this exquisite, custom-built four-bedroom, four-bath, plus office and den, executive home was designed for the buyer that wants nothing but the best.

