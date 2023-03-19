This home is at 2320 Oak Beach Blvd. in Sebring. The home is priced at $965,000 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Offered at appraised value, this exquisite, custom-built four-bedroom, four-bath, plus office and den, executive home was designed for the buyer that wants nothing but the best.
As you pull up to this lovely home, you’ll be welcomed by the gorgeous landscaping and the wide covered front porch enhanced by tongue and groove wood ceiling and travertine flooring. It is spacious enough for seating areas on both sides of the front door.
Step inside to find designer and custom features including 12-foot ceilings, crown molding, wood-like tile flooring, high-end fixtures and cabinetry, accent stone and so much more. Looking straight through the great room, you’ll have that first view of the gorgeous lanai, pool, and Lake Josephine through the room’s four sliding glass pocket doors.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom amaretto glazed wood cabinetry, exotic textured granite counter tops, high-end stainless-steel appliances, and a stacked stone accented breakfast bar that easily seats four. You’ll be pleasantly surprised when you open the cabinet doors to find customized pull-outs offering easy access to everything from your cookware to your spices. An adjacent butler pantry with wet bar and built-in ice maker makes entertaining a breeze. A breakfast area with full glass window overlooks that beautiful view.
The spacious great room has a 12-foot ceiling and a wood/gas burning, stone accented fireplace flanked by bookcases and opens to the lanai, allowing you to extend your living space to the outdoors.
The large two-story caged lanai area has travertine flooring, tongue and grove ceiling over the covered area and a custom summer kitchen. Just picture your family enjoying themselves swimming in the 15-by-30-foot pebble tech pool while burgers are sizzling on the grill. This lanai overlooks beautiful Lake Josephine and your boat house with lift, that will accommodate two boats. The side yards have a “living fence” of shrubs for total privacy.
Downstairs you’ll find plenty of room for your family and guests, with three bedrooms and a den, plus two full baths. Upstairs is the owner’s suite boasting a tray ceiling, crown molding, two walk-in closets, and sliding doors leading to a balcony with an awesome view of the lake. The bath has high-end granite, a wood vanity with custom sink, and a huge double-headed shower. An office with built-ins, dual work station and plenty of cabinets is next to the owner’s suite; convenient for working at home.
Last, but certainly not least, is the family-size theater room complete with comfy reclining seats, a 135-inch projection screen, and a convenient wet bar/popcorn station. All the equipment to enjoy your movies will remain with the home.
This one-of-a-kind lakefront home is sure to please even the most discerning buyer. The furnishings and pontoon boat can be purchased separately. Would make a perfect Airbnb!
Other features of this home include a parking pad with 50 amp hook-up for boat or RV, extensive storage in unfinished areas over the eaves, new pool heater and filter with energy efficient variable speed programable pump, new roof on boat house and oversized two-car garage.
Built in 2015, this like-new home has 3,882 square feet of living area with 6,538 total square footage. It is located on a third-acre yard.