This home is located at 2601 Kenilworth Blvd in Sebring. The home is priced at $349,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse is situated on one of the most popular lakes in Highlands County – Lake Jackson. It is a light and bright end unit with a private fenced courtyard, covered front porch area and pavered walk way.

Recommended for you