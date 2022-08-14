This home is located at 2601 Kenilworth Blvd in Sebring. The home is priced at $349,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse is situated on one of the most popular lakes in Highlands County – Lake Jackson. It is a light and bright end unit with a private fenced courtyard, covered front porch area and pavered walk way.
The moment you step inside you will see a breathtaking view of the lake with amazing sunsets in the evening. The kitchen has soft-close white cabinets, granite counter tops, double stainless sink, wrap-around bar, crown molding and updated fixtures.
The master suite has a jetted tub, antique-style vanity, walk-in closet and a private sun deck to capture another gorgeous view of the lake. There are two additional bedrooms and a guest bathroom upstairs.
This unit has been freshly painted inside, new carpet, stove and microwave, and much more. The roof was replaced in 2019.
There is a small monthly home owners association fee of $150 that includes: lawn maintenance, irrigation, dock and exterior building. Pets are permitted.
This is a great property for an Airbnb, winter residence or a permanent home.
If recreation is your passion there is over a 10-mile bike path around the lake, fishing, jogging, boating or just taking in the fresh air. Centrally located and close to restaurants, shopping and downtown events. This is a must see.
For additional information and a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0345.