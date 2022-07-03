SAN DIEGO — The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) released its eleventh annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report on Thursday in association with Alterra Home Loans, recognizing the top producing Latino agents across the United States, including Puerto Rico. This year’s report ranks individual agents and teams based on transactions and sales volume, and represents a total of 39,804 transactions and $13.8 billion in combined sales volume in 2021.
Among the nation’s top agents Tania Bobe was noted as number 184 on the Top 250 list for achieving 56 transactions in the 2021 calendar year.
“The NAHREP Top 250 celebrates and acknowledges the leading Latino agents in the country. During one of the most competitive markets in history, this elite group of Latino agents was responsible for billions of dollars in real estate sales,” said 2022 NAHREP President Luis Padilla. “Congratulations to the top agents who drove business in a robust market and helped thousands of homeowners achieve their dreams.”
This year’s report features the following award categories: the top 250 agents, the top teams, the top agents and teams by volume, the top agents in their respective regions, the top rookie agents, and, for the first time, the top buyers-side agents and teams. The report includes data points, brokerage highlights, and honoree profiles.
NAHREP will honor the Top 250 at NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE in San Diego, California taking place September 22-25, 2022. At the event, honorees can network with other top producers. To learn more and register, visit nahrep.org/conference.