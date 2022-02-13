SEBRING — RateMyAgent, an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate and syndicate client reviews, has announced Tania Bobe as the winner of its 2022 Agent of the Year for both Highlands County and Sebring.
Bobe is broker/owner of MB&A Realty in Sebring.
The Agent of the Year Awards program was launched in the U.S. in January 2021 with a one-of-its-kind virtual event. There is no formal nomination process or fees but qualification is based on active real estate professionals capturing verified reviews tied directly to the property transaction. This type of review provides greater transparency and authenticity for both the consumer and the industry in general. The awards represent excellent customer service and celebrate agents who have created remarkable client experiences. This is the first industry-wide, brokerage-agnostic awards program based primarily on client satisfaction and quality review date, instead of transaction and sales volume alone.
“The Agent of the Year Awards acknowledge real estate professionals in our industry who go above and beyond for their clients. With reviews as a qualifier, receiving an Agent of the Year Award means to have received the highest satisfaction rating across the country – an this is something our winders should be tremendously proud of achieving,” said Mark Armstrong, RateMyAgent co-founder.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be the 2022 Agent of the Year for both Highlands County and Sebring. I am committed to being my client’s real estate partner and look forward to helping my family, friends and neighbors with all of their real estate need,” Bobe said.
“We congratulate and celebrate all of the 2022 winners and top ranged agents, and look forward to another exciting year across our industry,” continued Armstrong.