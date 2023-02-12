SAN DIEGO, Calif. — RateMyAgent, the easiest client review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals, has announced Tania Bobe as the winner of its Agent of the Year Highlands County Award 2023.

The Agent of the Year Awards are the first industry-wide awards based on client satisfaction rather than sales volume. Client reviews provide powerful proof of an agent’s trust, transparency and authenticity when dealing with clients. These awards celebrate Agents and Realtors® who create remarkable client experience throughout the entire real estate transaction process.

