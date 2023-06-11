Mortgage Rates

A home under construction at a development in Sudbury, Ma., on Sunday, March 12, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 PETER MORGAN/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased back from a seven-month high this week, a welcome change for homebuyers navigating high borrowing costs and heightened competition for relatively few homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.71% from 6.79% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.23%.

