StickyTrap_Houseplant_Summit Responsible Solutions

Sticky traps attract insects to their yellow surface and trap them on the sticky surface to prevent damage to plants.

 COURTESY/SUMMIT RESPONSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits.

Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean cut that looks tidy and closes up quickly. An occasional brown leaf is not usually a problem but if browning continues, it might be time to take action. Evaluate the growing conditions and make needed adjustments.

