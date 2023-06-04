pic

When 43% of Americans haven’t had a vacation in a year or more and a half are only using nine days off on average to travel, people are finding a way to bring pieces of their getaways into their everyday lives with their home decor.

Between the cost of travel, worrying about falling behind on work, hurting their chances for a promotion, or risking losing their job, Americans aren’t using all their vacation days. So across the country, people decorate their homes to remind them of their favorite vacation destinations when they can’t get away.

