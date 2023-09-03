Housing prices increase

Housing prices across the United States have been rising.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

California homeowners spend about 29% of their income on their homes. A recent study showed the average homeowner in that state pays $24,252 in yearly housing costs.

Housing prices across the United States have been rising. According to a 2022 report from media company The Hill, housing prices were $428,700 in the first quarter of 2021, an increase from $329,000 in 2020. Rental prices also increased, indicating people who might have previously considered buying a home decided to rent instead.

Recommended for you