The home is located at 1605 Lake Clay Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $297,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This super cute canal home on Lake Clay could be an ideal winter/summer home or Airbnb. Featuring two bedrooms, 2 baths, just under 1,400 living square feet with lots of great updates including a brand new 2022 roof.
As soon as you enter you’ll love the nice views of the canal, the rustic feel throughout, and how bright and spacious all the rooms are. No carpet means no need to worry about allergies here. You’ve got nice waterproof vinyl laminate and tile throughout.
Cook and bake your favorite meals and desserts in this kitchen where you’ve got plenty of prep space, lots of cabinets, a breakfast bar for two and a window over the sink overlooking the porch and canal. Gather around the bright, spacious dining room to enjoy your meals. You’ll love the large pocket sliding doors from the dining room leading to the porch, which is an extension of the living area.
The master bedroom with walk-in closet, has a very nice, updated, master bath with shower showcasing a pretty stone-like floor and pretty, modern vanity. The very large guest bedroom could be an office/hobby room. The updated guest bathroom has tile accents on the wall, a nice vanity and shower with tub.
Just between the kitchen and garage, is the huge laundry room with room for an office, sewing room or just storage space. The 2019 washer and dryer are included.
Enjoy the breezy or sunny days and soak in the canal views from your beautiful spacious screened porch with beam ceiling. Step out to the pretty backyard to see all the spaces where you can show off your green thumb.
Bring your boat. There’s a boathouse with lift and a brand new seawall with vinyl-like material.
Other great features include the water maintenance by Culligan, iSpring water filtration system and peace of mind from the weather with the storm shutters. Cute canal homes like this on Lake Clay don’t last long, come take a look today.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Call her direct at 863-381-1848.
MLS# 287588