Own a canal to Lake Istokpoga home with over 1,800 plus sq ft. all updated with a huge screened boat house and dock. 40 Silk Oak St. in Lake Placid for just $419,000, or best offer as they are motivated sellers. It is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus.
There are just two homes from the open lake with over 27,000 acres of the best bass and Crappie fishing in Florida. This location is perfectly named Paradise Cove, a long peninsula that juts out into one of Florida’s largest lakes, Lake Istokpoga, in a quiet remote location.
This home can easily be a three- or four-bedroom with a few modifications’ downstairs. Or convert the workshop to a mother-in-law apartment. The workshop was originally a one-bedroom, half-bath with a kitchen. Now the home is completely remodeled.
The home has vinyl waterproof wood plank flooring in the kitchen and tile floors in the entire downstairs, brand new carpet in the main living room and bedroom upstairs, which also features cedar closets.
Soft-Close cabinets, large farm sink, hi-hat lighting, slider drawers in cabinets, granite countertops, matching granite window sils, 18 new thermopane windows upstairs and downstairs are also featured.
The master bedroom, kitchen, main living room, dining room and an office is located upstairs. It’s an open floor plan with very large windows for lots of light and a view of the waterfront behind the house.
Downstairs is the family room, a second bedroom, full bath, in-house laundry, a bonus room that can be converted to another bedroom, and a front and back door.
The outside of the home has brand new siding. A Seamless Metal Roof was put on the house and boathouse in 2014 with no hurricane damage. The house was replumbed with all PVC plumbing, gutters and leaf-guards; there are several sheds, a pump house and storage shed. The workshop has electric and a half bath. There is an irrigation system, and the home is also treated monthly for pest control inside and out. Lots of extra insulation was sprayed into the attic for low energy cost.
The downstairs furniture stays with the house. GE Electric box 200 AMP.
There is a large, screened boathouse with lots of seating, lights and a nice fan. The boat lift is electric and all equipment is in excellent condition with extra deep water to lower boat. The wood used on the dock is greenwood pressure treated for maximum life. A 24-foot boat is a perfect fit. There are two fans in the boathouse. The 20-by-27 boathouse was built in 2013. There is a 10-by-20-foot deck over land, a 6-by-24-foot deck plus 32-by-16-foot high retaining wall by Burke Marine.
The workshop has its own septic clean-out, which can be used to empty the RV. RV parking and electric is all set up. The giant pole barn is 20-by-20-foot and 20 feet high. There are tile floors, a toilet and sink in the workshop for an easy conversion to an apartment or man cave.
The yard is fenced. Septic is on the side of the house. New electrical wiring is throughout. A big plus is the fast internet with Xfinity.
There are so many possibilities and updated features. Enjoy one of Florida’s best lakes in a quiet remote setting, yet just 15 minutes to Lake Placid grocery, restaurants and other lakes. The golf cart is included.
Call Cheryl Oxsalida at Re/Max Realty Plus for details at 863-214-3663.