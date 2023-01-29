Own a canal to Lake Istokpoga home with over 1,800 plus sq ft. all updated with a huge screened boat house and dock. 40 Silk Oak St. in Lake Placid for just $419,000, or best offer as they are motivated sellers. It is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus.

There are just two homes from the open lake with over 27,000 acres of the best bass and Crappie fishing in Florida. This location is perfectly named Paradise Cove, a long peninsula that juts out into one of Florida’s largest lakes, Lake Istokpoga, in a quiet remote location.

