This home is at 5731 Hampton Woods Boulevard in Sebring. It is offered at $349,900 and listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
Now you can enjoy 1,986 living square feet in this custom three-bedroom, two-bath, split floor plan villa that offers maintenance-free living in the most prestigious golf community in Sebring. 5731 Hampton Woods Blvd. is located within golf cart distance of Sebring’s best golf course, Deer Run, with rolling greens and challenging holes. Hampton Woods has beautiful, lush landscaping, a pristine courtyard, and a huge heated 20-by-40-foot pool. The pool area has lots of lounge chairs and tables with umbrellas, plus a shaded area with a cabana and bathrooms at one end. It’s a place where you can enjoy get-togethers or games with friends and like-minded neighbors.
The home also has a brand new, 2023 $65,000 terra cotta barrel tile roof. Enjoy custom features like 13-foot cathedral ceilings, 10-inch double layered crown molding throughout, 5-inch baseboards, arched windows, and decorative arch cutouts with accent lighting, plus an enclosed 12-by-14-foot sunroom lanai. Ceramic tile is installed on an angle and real hardwood bamboo floors are in the main living areas. All double-pane Thermopane windows are in place for maximum insulation.
There are two living areas and a formal dining room plus a breakfast nook overlooking the lanai.
All the doors are custom 9-foot solid wood. There are ceiling fans in all rooms.
The kitchen features lots of cabinets all with pull-out drawers in every cabinet, a built-in pantry, Corian molded one-piece sink-countertop, garbage disposal, custom recessed lighting, and plant shelves above the cabinets for decorative items.
The master bedroom suite features a huge room perfect for your king-size bed. The bathroom has the taller 36-inch-high vanity with double sink and a huge walk-in shower with a sit-down built-in seat, a light and safety handrails. The master bedroom also has a large walk-in closet and just across from the closet is an area for an additional dresser or makeup table.
Both bathrooms feature real wood cabinets all with slider drawers.
In the guest bath, the shower tub has modern glass sliding doors and safety handrails inside and outside the shower.
The second bedroom is designed for a queen-size bed with nightstands and dresser.
The bedrooms have brand new carpet of the highest quality, which includes a lifetime warranty. Color swatches of the carpet and warranty is transferrable.
This is easy living; everything is done for you. The $400 a month HOA fee covers maintenance of the yards and courtyard, the pool, the lanai roof is also covered. They also clean the outside windows, and sidewalks are pressure cleaned regularly so everything always looks like new. It also includes cleaning the tile roofs as needed and painting the outside of the buildings.
The two-car garage is air-conditioned for low humidity but not part of the living square feet. The A/C is 2019 and was upgraded with UV light system to help eliminate dust and prevent mold. A furniture package is available, so call for details. These units don’t come on the market often, so make your appointment today before it’s gone.
Call Cheryl Oxsalida at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-214-3663, to arrange a showing. The sellers have moved out, so close as fast as you like.