This home is at 5731 Hampton Woods Boulevard in Sebring. It is offered at $349,900 and listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.

Now you can enjoy 1,986 living square feet in this custom three-bedroom, two-bath, split floor plan villa that offers maintenance-free living in the most prestigious golf community in Sebring. 5731 Hampton Woods Blvd. is located within golf cart distance of Sebring’s best golf course, Deer Run, with rolling greens and challenging holes. Hampton Woods has beautiful, lush landscaping, a pristine courtyard, and a huge heated 20-by-40-foot pool. The pool area has lots of lounge chairs and tables with umbrellas, plus a shaded area with a cabana and bathrooms at one end. It’s a place where you can enjoy get-togethers or games with friends and like-minded neighbors.

