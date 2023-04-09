On Feb. 17, the Heartland Association of Realtors held their Annual Awards and Installation of Officers Banquet at the Island View Restaurant.

Florida Realtors Past President Claude “Chip” Boring performed the official induction ceremony of the 2023 Heartland Association of Realtors officers and directors. The 2023 HAR officers are: president – Sara Pipal, president-elect – Whitney Buntenbach, vice president – Teresa Bock, treasurer – Rona Port, secretary – Kristy Fletcher, and immediate past president – Kris Harrington. Directors are Tania Bobe, Steve Fruit, Brittany Gaudino, Heather Carter Harris, James Hill, Robert Hinerman, Matt Nelson, Harelis Santis and Debb Summers.

Recommended for you