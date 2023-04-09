On Feb. 17, the Heartland Association of Realtors held their Annual Awards and Installation of Officers Banquet at the Island View Restaurant.
Florida Realtors Past President Claude “Chip” Boring performed the official induction ceremony of the 2023 Heartland Association of Realtors officers and directors. The 2023 HAR officers are: president – Sara Pipal, president-elect – Whitney Buntenbach, vice president – Teresa Bock, treasurer – Rona Port, secretary – Kristy Fletcher, and immediate past president – Kris Harrington. Directors are Tania Bobe, Steve Fruit, Brittany Gaudino, Heather Carter Harris, James Hill, Robert Hinerman, Matt Nelson, Harelis Santis and Debb Summers.
The Heartland Association of Realtors is proud to announce the 2022 award winners and gratefully acknowledges the time and efforts of the affiliate members who so generously sponsored awards and donated door prizes. DNS Home Inspection & Consulting sponsored the President’s Award that was presented to Kristy Fletcher by 2021 and 2022 HAR President Kris Harrington. Heartland National Bank sponsored the Hall of Fame Award, which was presented to Chip Boring by 2021 Hall of Fame Recipient Sue Dean. 2021 Congeniality recipient Emily Jones presented the 2022 Congeniality Award, sponsored by the Lakeview Title, to Debb Summers. Preferred Lending Services sponsored the Association Achiever award presented to Kris Harrington by 2021 Association Achiever Sara Pipal. 2021 Realtor of the Year Jeanne Wheeler presented the coveted Realtor of the Year award to Lisa Terrell. The Realtor of the Year award was sponsored by Wauchula State Bank. The Lifetime Achievement Award winner is Ronnie Carter. The award was sponsored by Heartland Title, presented by 2020 Lifetime recipient Kim Reed, and was accepted by Sharmon Hill on Ronnie’s behalf as he was unable to attend. Heartland Title sponsored the Rookie of the Year Award earned by Ciro Molina Jr. and presented by 2021 Rookie of the Year Crystle Berry. Heartland Realtors chose DNS Home Inspection & Consulting as 2022 Affiliate of the Year.
The theme for the event was “Honoring Our First Responders”. Jennifer McGee, president of the Highlands Fire and EMS Foundation, was presented with a flag flown over the Florida State Capitol from the office of US Representative Greg Steube.
Guests of honor who were present were Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, City of Sebring Fire Chief Bobby Border, Avon Park Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Jeff Goodwin, City of Avon Park Fire Chief Andy Marcy, Highlands County Fire Services Fire Chief E. Laney Stearns, Wauchula Police Department Assistant Chief Brandon Ball and Hardee County Sheriff’s Office Colonel James “Chip” Roberts.
Heartland Realtors raised over $800 at the event for the Highlands Fire and EMS Foundation.
South Ridge Abstract & Title Company along with LP Title Company were the Honor Sponsors of the event. UMortgage was a Trust Sponsor and MidFlorida Credit Union was our Integrity Sponsor. GNR Entertainment’s Ben Rose was the DJ and emcee, and Chris Tompkins of Photosshoots provided professional photography.