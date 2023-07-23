Travelers Results

The Travelers company headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 25, 2010. Travelers Cos. reports quarterly financial results, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. Property casualty insurance provider The Travelers Cos. moved to a loss in its 2023 second quarter as wind and hail storms in several states brought about an increase in claims.

 JIM MONE/AP PHOTO, FILE

Travelers, considered a bellwether for the insurance industry due to its size, said catastrophe losses doubled in its most recent quarter and the company swung to a loss as severe wind and hailstorms in a number of regions led to rising coverage claims.

The increasing frequency of extreme weather from hurricanes and wildfires to high winds and hail, are leading to disruptions in the insurance industry with some companies pulling out of states that are getting hit hard, such as Florida and California.

Recommended for you