This home is at 130 N. Verona Ave. in Avon Park. It is priced at $450,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise International.
When you own this charming lakeside home, you can just tell your friends you are at the lake. This three-bedroom, two-bath home is three blocks away from the charming downtown area of Avon Park, and sits on the shores of Lake Verona, a 35-acre, sandy ridge bottom lake with boat ramp accessibility. This home is situated on 1.26 acres of land, has over 150 feet of waterfront, and is enhanced with majestic oak trees.
The property consists of a home and a storage house. The home was built around 1954 and has wonderful nostalgic characteristics of that time. To give a better description, the home has high ceilings and beautiful wood floors (which appear to be heart of pine) in the foyer, (under carpet in) formal living room, and in two of the bedrooms.
The home was completely remodeled in 1992 and has a formal living room with a double-sided fireplace adjacent to the family room. There is a formal dining room off the kitchen, perfect for those holiday dinners. It also has a well laid-out kitchen with lots of cabinet space opening into the family room that has a wonderful view of the lake Verona.
There is an oversized utility room with attached extra-large garage.
Enjoy the view with the open, large rear porch overlooking the lake, perfect for morning coffee and watching the sunrise or enjoying afternoons with a glass of wine. There is no better place in Avon Park to watch patriotic firework displays. There is a detached building that is used strictly for storage, no warranties or guarantees.
You deserve to call this home.
