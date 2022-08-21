This home is located at 6833 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $310,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
You’ll be taken in by the gorgeous curb appeal of this three-bedroom, two-bath villa located in the heart of the desirable Sun ‘N Lake community. Lovely landscaping with paver driveway and private courtyard entry welcomes you.
Enter this meticulously maintained home through the leaded glass front door opening into a dramatic 18-foot foyer. You’ll gaze upon the open floor plan with living, dining and family room. Luxury design features include crown molding, wide baseboards, plantation shutters, 8-foot doors, tile and wood laminate flooring, and plush carpet in bedrooms.
The living room in the front of the home is great for entertaining while the adjacent family room is the perfect place to put your feet up for a relaxing evening reading or watching TV.
The spacious kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry, and a breakfast bar open to the living room.
The large owner’s suite has double entry doors, cove ceiling and walk-in closets. Plantation shutters cover the large window overlooking the back yard area. The spa-like bath has a large vanity, jetted tub, walk-in tiled shower, and private water closet.
Two more bedrooms and a bath complete the guest quarters. One of the bedrooms has French doors and laminate flooring. It is currently set up as an office, but would also make a great exercise or craft room.
Sliding glass doors from the kitchen and family room expand your living area to the 12-to-27-foot screened back porch/patio. This is the place you’ll enjoy that morning cup of coffee or entertain friends as the sun goes down.
Other features of this lovely home include a metal roof, two-car garage, laundry room with cabinetry and deep sink. This like-new home was built in 2006 and has 1,842 square feet of living area with 2,884 total square footage.