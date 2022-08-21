Ferry 1

This home is located at 6833 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $310,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

You’ll be taken in by the gorgeous curb appeal of this three-bedroom, two-bath villa located in the heart of the desirable Sun ‘N Lake community. Lovely landscaping with paver driveway and private courtyard entry welcomes you.

