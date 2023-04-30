Reviving Downtowns

A construction worker climbs a ladder to assemble pipes on the 28th floor of a high rise at 160 Water Street in Manhattan’s financial district, undergoing conversion to residential apartments, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — On the 31st floor of what was once a towering office building in downtown Manhattan, construction workers lay down steel bracing for what will soon anchor a host of residential amenities: a catering station, lounge, fire pit and gas grills.

The building, empty since 2021, is being converted to 588 market-rate rental apartments that will house about 1,000 people. “We’re taking a vacant building and pouring life not only into this building, but this entire neighborhood,” said Joey Chilelli, managing director of real estate firm Vanbarton Group, which is doing the conversion.

