On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Cobuy-House-Advice

An advertising sign for building land stands in front of a new home construction site in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. From rising home prices to soaring interest rates, it’s a daunting time to be a home buyer. To achieve homeownership, some single buyers are trying a different approach: co-buying with friends or family members. But co-buying isn’t a short-term hack – it’s a lifestyle shift. Before you team up, experts recommend having vulnerable conversations about your finances and long-term goals. If you have patience to navigate the obstacles, co-buying can be a uniquely satisfying way to own a home. Plus, for those who are single, the investment comes with an inflation-proof dividend: companionship. 

 NAM Y.HUH/AP PHOTO

Seven years ago, Phil Levin and his girlfriend, Kristen Berman, pondered a common question: Should we move in together?

Levin assumed they’d take a predictable path and find a more affordable apartment outside of pricey San Francisco. But Berman, a behavioral scientist, shared her reservations about leaving their friend network – and some facts to back it up.

Recommended for you