Small as a sparrow and mostly marked with the dusky hues of earth, the Common Ground Dove is a beauty often overlooked. Seen in pairs, they waddle quietly about seeking seeds from grasses and herbs or pecking about under bird feeders for an easy meal. Insects and berries round out their diet and provide a delightful, regurgitated courtship meal for the female. These plump, quietly cooing beauties bond over burped up food, remaining a pair once the female accepts the male.
While that’s not the canoodling or cozy cuteness of other doves, males are devoted to courting the female, following her around until accepted. A pair may be observed making short bursts of flight alternating with a quick walking about as they spend most of their time pecking around for seeds or quickly seeking cover from predators. A ground nesting species, their small white eggs are laid in a nest of grasses right on the ground and young remain at predatory risk.
Young are fed a diet of “crop milk” secreted by the parent bird. Stored in the adult bird’s gullet, this thickened substance provides excellent nourishment for the young nestlings. Both males and females feed the young, affording ample opportunity for several broods each year. The parent birds feed on thousands of tiny seeds each day, thus the always moving about motion.
Ranging across the southern United States, they are found throughout Florida in many open habitats such as yards, ranches, farms, and rural areas. Smaller than the large white-winged or mourning doves, common ground doves have the same grayish brown plumage but no visible white feathers. Instead, notice an arrangement of dark spots over the body in the area of its wings. A closer look at the head and neck of this bird reveals an almost scaled appearance of overlapping feathers. Pink feet and a colorful bill of orange or pink tipped with black can provide an excellent field mark for this species. If disturbed into flight, a bold rusty coloration on the underwing is easily seen.
Watch for these birds in pairs wherever there are natural, overgrown grassy areas with sandy soils. Young and adults are very similar in appearance with juveniles appearing a bit lighter and plainer in coloration and markings than the adults. Common Ground Doves are quite small and have shorter tails than our larger dove species too. Take a second look the next time a pair of small grayish brown birds are waddling about on the roadside or open field to spot these beauties.