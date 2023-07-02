Small as a sparrow and mostly marked with the dusky hues of earth, the Common Ground Dove is a beauty often overlooked. Seen in pairs, they waddle quietly about seeking seeds from grasses and herbs or pecking about under bird feeders for an easy meal. Insects and berries round out their diet and provide a delightful, regurgitated courtship meal for the female. These plump, quietly cooing beauties bond over burped up food, remaining a pair once the female accepts the male.

While that’s not the canoodling or cozy cuteness of other doves, males are devoted to courting the female, following her around until accepted. A pair may be observed making short bursts of flight alternating with a quick walking about as they spend most of their time pecking around for seeds or quickly seeking cover from predators. A ground nesting species, their small white eggs are laid in a nest of grasses right on the ground and young remain at predatory risk.

Recommended for you