This home is located at 3911 Sunbird Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $215,400 and it is listed with Maureen Cool with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
If you are looking to downsize or looking for a seasonal home, you will love this beautifully appointed villa/half duplex that is tastefully furnished and equipped. It is located in the 55-plus community of Thunderbird Hill II. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, family room and weatherized lanai.
You will appreciate how beautifully the home has been updated. It is immaculate and move-in ready.
As you approach the front door, the extended front porch is inviting and welcoming. Step inside the front door to the open and spacious living room with tending wall colors and beautiful porcelain tiled flooring. The dining room is straight ahead and the kitchen to the left. To extend the living space, step beyond the dining area to the family room. A pass-through from the kitchen to this space is ideal when entertaining. A door opens from the family room to the weatherized lanai with vinyl windows for year-round enjoyment. The kitchen has been updated with new counters and sink.
The master bedroom has the same beautiful tile as the living room. There is a private master bathroom with step-in shower and new vanity. A spacious walk-in closet will meet your needs. The split floor plan features a guest room. The hall/guest bathroom is conveniently located.
The décor in the home features furniture from Turner Furniture and is in excellent condition. The roof was replaced in 2022. This home has been only used seasonally in the winter, is well maintained and shows like a model. It is totally turn-key and ready for the next owner.
The condo HOA fees are a low $60 per month lawn maintenance. Also included in the fee is the community pool, shuffleboard courts and club house. The community has many planned activities for your enjoyment.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.