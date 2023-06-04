This condominium is at 2131 Lakeview Drive, Unit #604 in Sebring. It is priced at $159,900 and listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Sit back, relax and enjoy the most spectacular sunsets on your private enclosed lanai overlooking the premier lake in Sebring – Lake Jackson.
This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has tile flooring throughout and has been freshly painted. The owners’ suite has California closets on the entire wall, plantation shutters, a new vanity, toilet, faucet and updated shower. The spacious guest bedroom has a private bath.
Enjoy amazing views of the lake while working in the kitchen.
Most of the fixtures have been updated.
The association fee covers water, basic cable, use of all amenities, and maintenance of common areas. A coin laundry is on the first and second floor. No pets allowed.
Association approval is needed with a $100 application fee. There is a one-time $500 assessment due at the time of closing.
These condos are centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping and downtown events. If recreation is your passion, there is a 10-mile bike path around the lake, fishing, jogging, boating, or just taking in the fresh air.
For a private viewing and additional information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.